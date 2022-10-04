scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Ranveer Singh brings the house down at Dandiya night in Mumbai. Watch

Ranveer Singh attended a dandiya night in Mumbai and performed on his popular songs.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh danced at Dandiya night in Mumbai. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who carries his infectious energy wherever he goes, recently brought the house down at the ‘Marathi Dandiya Mahotsava’ in Mumbai on Monday. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he was seen having fun with the crowd.

In the video, we see Ranveer dressed in a red-colour kurta as he enters the stage. He addresses the crowd and even goes down to meet them and shake hands with them. Towards the end of the video, we also see him offering prayers to Goddess Durga.

Also read |Ranveer Singh: ‘I wake up in disbelief that this is my life, that I am an actor’

Ranveer shared the video on Instagram with a few red and yellow hearts and lightning emojis. His fans were mighty impressed with him as he posted the video on social media. “This is so wholesome 🙏” wrote a fan in the comments section. Another wrote, “Superstar 🌟.” One of them also wrote, “Next level enrrgy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As per a report, Ranveer danced on his songs “Malhari” and “Apna Time Aayega”. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh ground in Mumbai was jam-packed as people gathered in huge numbers to watch the actor perform.

Also read |Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar shares photo with Ranveer Singh: ‘Your passion and energy are unmatchable’

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. The actor recently found himself in soup for posing naked for a photoshoot.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 01:49:09 pm
