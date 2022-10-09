scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Ranveer Singh breaks the internet as he dances with NBA champ Shaquille O’Neal on his song Khalibali. Watch

Ranveer Singh, who is in Abu Dhabi for the NBA championship, danced with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal on Khalibali. His video broke the internet as fans and friends expressed their excitement.

ranveer singh, Shaquille O'NealRanveer Singh's dance video with Shaquille O'Neal is a must watch.

After matching steps with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ranveer Singh has now grooved with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. In a video shared on Instagram, the Bollywood star is seen dancing to his popular song “Khalibali” with the NBA champion.

Sharing the Instagram reel, Ranveer wrote, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didnt know you needed! Heres Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq (sic).” The same video was posted on the sport star’s page also.

Along with fans, many of Ranveer’s friends also seemed impressed at this collaboration. Varun Dhawan replied on the post writing, ‘The shaq attack’, while Vishal Dadlani posted, “Hahahahahahaha MASSIVE! Literally!”. Chitrangda Singh also replied with, “Hooopin it !!” and Ahana Kumra expressed her surprise with a “Oh my god” along with a number of fire emojis.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh posted a video with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he taught him the hook step of his hit song “Tattad Tattad”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 

As readers would know, Ranveer Singh was announced as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. An avid follower and fan of the game himself, the actor is often spotted at major NBA events across the world. He is presently in Abu Dhabi for the championship. Ranveer Singh also bumped into actor R Madhavan at the event. The latter uploaded a selfie with him and wrote, “Love you my bro.”

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

