Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Ranveer Singh breaks down at award ceremony, Anisha Padukone asks ‘Who is cutting onions?’ Watch

Ranveer Singh was quite emotional after he won an award for his performance in 83.

Ranveer singh- Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh called wife and actor Deepika Padukone "Goddess Lakshmi" recently. (Photos: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently won an award for his performance in 83, took to social media to share a clip from his acceptance speech where he broke down on stage. After thanking his parents and his sister for supporting him, Ranveer ran from the stage to grab his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, and brought her on. He called her ‘goddess Lakshmi’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, ” POV: you’re living a dream.” Reacting to the video, the actor’s sister-in-law, Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone commented, “Who is cutting them damn onions? 🥲,” actor Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “You are the best ❤️.”

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In his acceptance speech, Ranveer said, “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time I can’t even believe I’m here… doing this.. standing in front of you’ll. I’m in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It’s a miracle. I’d like to say a big thank you to you all, the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream.”

“Whatever I’m today is because of my parents and my sister, they’re God. Whatever I do is for God, whatever I am today is because of God,” a visibly emotional Ranveer said after accepting the award presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about Deepika, Ranveer said, “I have goddess Lakshmi at home, here’s the secret to my success. Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone. Thank you so much, ladies and gentlemen.”

Also Read |Deepika Padukone playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra? Twitterati says ‘Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother’

Ranveer was recently seen in a special appearance in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2. He is now awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 04:30:53 pm
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
