Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nakuul Mehta react as Virat Kohli resigns from Test captaincy: ‘King will always be king’

Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to the decision of ace cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently announced his exit from Test captaincy. Taking to Instagram, Virat penned a long post as he stepped down as Test captain, seven years after he was given the post in 2014.

Responding to the post, Ranveer commented, “King will always be king (crown and heart emojis).” Actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Thank you for your service! Made Indian Test Team the best touring team we have ever had.” Apart from Ranveer, several celebs including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others liked the post.

Nakuul Mehta also tweeted, “Thank you for building that pace battery. Thank you for those memorable away wins! Thank you.”

On Instagram, Virat wrote, “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

A part of his statement also read, “I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”