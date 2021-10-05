Ranveer Singh shows off his chiselled physique, takes a dig at nepotism: ‘Nobody handed me nothing’

Ranveer Singh is a fitness enthusiast. The actor on Monday night took to Instagram to share photos showing off his chiselled physique.

Ranveer captioned the picture post, “Nobody handed me nothin’ brah. #grind #mondaymotivation.” The images showed the actor flexing his muscles as he posed in a gym.

The photos immediately caught the attention of his fans and colleagues, who flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

While Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Meezaan commented with fire emojis, Abhimanyu Dasani wrote, “Khatam” (finished). Nikitin Dheer and Simone Khambatta also expressed admiration for Ranveer’s chiselled physique in the comments section.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of 83. Apart from 83, Ranveer has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

Ranveer will also be making his television debut with Colors game show called The Big Picture.