83 first look: Ranveer Singh bears uncanny resemblance to Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev

On his birthday, Ranveer Singh has revealed his look from the upcoming sports drama ’83. The 34-year-old actor took to his social media account to share his photo as Kapil Dev.

In the photo, Ranveer bears an uncanny resemblance to the former all-rounder cricketer Dev popularly known as the Haryana Hurricane. “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪 KAPIL DEV, 🏏🏆 ” wrote Ranveer along with the photo. Within moments of sharing, his look attracted a lot of appreciation.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wished Ranveer on his birthday and wrote, “Looking exact like pajhi.👌🏼Happy Birthday bro. Have a great one 🎂👏🏼”

Ranveer along with the entire cast of Kabir Khan directorial took off to London for the shoot of the movie in June. The actor has often been taking to the commentators’ box in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and has interacted with several legendary cricketers.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sharma, Ammy Virk and Hardy Sandhu among others and will chronicle India’s win under Kapil’s captainship as the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.