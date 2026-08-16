Ranveer Singh begins shooting post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh’s next big-screen project after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise has officially gone on floors. The actor has begun shooting for Pralay in Mumbai. The large-scale post-apocalyptic survival thriller will feature Ranveer at the centre of a world facing an apocalyptic catastrophe. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. At its heart is a journey of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world as you know it starts to collapse. According to the makers, Pralay is being shot at live locations in and around Mumbai city.