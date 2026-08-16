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Ranveer Singh begins shooting post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay in Mumbai
Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh has started shooting for his next film, the post-apocalyptic survival thriller, Pralay. Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta will direct the film.
Ranveer Singh’s next big-screen project after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise has officially gone on floors. The actor has begun shooting for Pralay in Mumbai. The large-scale post-apocalyptic survival thriller will feature Ranveer at the centre of a world facing an apocalyptic catastrophe. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father.
The movie is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. At its heart is a journey of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world as you know it starts to collapse. According to the makers, Pralay is being shot at live locations in and around Mumbai city.
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Hansal Mehta on Pralay
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his son’s film Pralay. He shared, “Jai had been working on this idea for a long time. When Ranveer saw his directorial work, he was impressed. Then Jai pitched the idea to him. Once Ranveer said he liked the idea, we invested in developing it—helping Jai create the world he wants to present in the film. Ranveer’s conviction and commitment towards both the script and Jai has enabled Pralay.”
Hansal further added, “It’s a post-apocalyptic world that hasn’t been attempted before at this scale in India. Development is not just about writing. It also includes ideas—how you shape them, how you visualise them, and how you eventually sell them to a third party, to a star or a studio. We’ve invested in building those ideas. It’s not an adaptation. Jay and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story.”
Besides Ranveer Singh, Pralay also stars Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan in a pivotal role. The film marks one of Ranveer’s first major projects after the success of Dhurandhar films. Pralay is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 300 crore.
Co-produced by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, and Ranveer Singh’s Maa Kasam Films, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.
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