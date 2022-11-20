Ranveer Singh bags ‘Superstar of the Decade’ at Filmfare Middle East awards, thanks Aditya Chopra in emotional speech: ‘Said I found my next Shah Rukh’

Both Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh expressed their gratitude after bagging accolades at the Filmfare Middle East Awards, which was held in Dubai recently. Several celebrities had attended the event, including Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Hema Malini, Maniesh Paul, Rakhi Sawant, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Ranveer won the award for ‘superstar of the decade’. He took to Instagram and shared an emotional post, “Superstar of the Decade! Thank you Filmfare Middle East for deeming my cinematic journey to be a glorious one. Honoured to receive this award in the presence of my parents & my screen idols.” Ranveer had also made an emotional speech, “I promise I will continue to entertain till the end of my life … I am a miracle standing in front of you.” He dedicated the award to Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra for believing in him and discovering him. “He took a chance on me when no one did and said ‘I found my next Shah Rukh,” said Ranveer. His entire family was in tears at the speech.

Arjun Kapoor received the Breakthrough Performer Of The Year award for his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He shared a post, “This one’s really special! Proud to receive the ‘Breakthrough Performer of the Year’ award from @filmfareme for my acting in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar!! Thank you Dibakar Banerjee for your belief in me as an actor and mentoring me to deliver a performance that is my career best so far! Thank you @parineetichopra for being an awesome co-star as always and the entire team of #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. I dedicate this award to you mom for always believing that I should always dream with my eyes open! Love you and miss you..”

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor won the award for Youth Icon of Bollywood. Hema Malini was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award and Vaani Kapoor received Game Changer award for her performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.