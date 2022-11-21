Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor turn into Govinda fans as actor grooves to ‘Aapke Aa Jaane Se’ and other hits. Watch

Not just movie lovers, but a whole generation of young actors are also Govinda’s fans. And the love that they carry for the 90s superstar came alive during the Filmfare Middle East night. As Govinda took the stage to perform, they all left their chairs to huddle around and cheer him on. Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Arjun Kapoor and others all gathered below the stage to hoot for Chi Chi, as he’s fondly called.

In a video that’s gone viral, Govinda is seen dancing to his hit song “Aapke aajane se”. Dressed in a red sequined jacket with a black t-shirt and pants, the Bollywood star moved like butter on the stage. As he did the hook step of the song, the camera panned to show the four young actors dancing along. While Ayushmann and Arjun held themselves better, Ranveer and Nushratt looked like fans at a concert. They not only danced along with Govinda but also sang the song loudly.

In another video, as Govinda takes the stage, this time in a blue jacket to dance on “Naacho saare G phad ke”, we see a bigger crowd rooting for him. Tamannah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Choudhry, Govinda’s wife Sunita and a lot many people are seen standing in front of the stage. As Govinda continues to perform, they turn cheerleaders for him and sing along.

Fans loved what they witnessed through these social media videos. As many called Govinda “evergreen”, one of the users wrote, “Today’s generation will probably never know what a star he was”. Hailing the Hero no 1’s energy and talent, a few fans also posted comments like, “Look at how the young stars are enjoying him dance”, “Legend dancer Govinda ji” and “I wish Neelam ji was also here”.

Ranveer Singh, during his The Big Picture stint, had spoken about his fondness for the superstar. As Govinda stepped inside his hosted show’s set, Ranveer introduced him to the audience, calling him his ‘God’. He then added in Hindi, “On this blessed day, my God himself is coming to meet us. The one and only, the hero number one, Govinda,” before breaking down in happy tears. He also lied down on the floor to hold his feet, as Govinda looked overwhelmed with the love and attention.

Govinda reigned the celluloid in the 90s, and was mostly known for his comedic chops and dancing skills.