Ranveer Singh asks Sadhguru the purpose of life, clip resurfaces amid Don 3 ban row

Actor Ranveer Singh has been in the news ever since the year began for a variety of reasons — from the massive Dhurandhar success, Kantara row and his exit from Don 3 that started a controversy. On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him for leaving Don 3 weeks before it was to start production.

Amid the controversy, an old video of Ranveer has resurfaced on social media where the actor famously shared the stage with spiritual leader Sadhguru at the IIM Bangalore Alumni Leadership Conclave in July 2018. The highly energetic interaction between Ranveer and Sadhguru featured playful banter and deep conversations, ultimately concluding with the two dancing together on stage.

A clip from the same interview was shared on Tuesday night, where Ranveer can be heard saying that he had put out a tweet saying that he is going to meet Sadhguru and what he should ask him.

Ranveer Singh shared that nearly 80% of his followers wanted him to ask about the purpose of life.

Responding to Ranveer’s question, Sadhguru explained, “When you ask, ‘What is the purpose of life?’, essentially, you’re asking, ‘What is the use of life?’.”

In a witty reply, he added, “There is no use. Even if you are not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually, it would be better.” This reaction left Ranveer in splits.

Sadhguru went on to add, “There is no purpose. Life is a phenomenon beyond this nonsensical, logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this. There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect.”

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

Reacting to the clip, a fan posted, “Timing of releasing this interview clip,” another fan added, “I can see 360° turn 🛞 in Ranveer Singh.” Another fan added, “Ranveer has transformed completely.”

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FWICE ban controversy

The film body FWICE alleged that Ranveer Singh walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s project Don 3 just weeks before shooting despite years of planning and pre-production work. According to reports, producer-director Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment claimed they suffered losses worth nearly Rs 45 crore due to hotel bookings, overseas schedules, and other production expenses already made for the film. FWICE said Ranveer also failed to respond to multiple notices asking him to explain his side, following which the directive was issued. However, FWICE later clarified that it is “not a ban” but a non-cooperation notice asking its members not to work with the actor until the matter is resolved.