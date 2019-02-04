Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha?

Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and many others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Arjun Kapoor shared a click on his Instagram account today.

From Alia Bhatt’s latest click to Varun Sharma’s birthday bash photos, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles.

alia bhatt
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Sharing the click, Alia Bhatt wrote, “रेडियो लूक 💫.”

alia
(Photo: Priyanka Borkar/Instagram)

Here are some more photos of Alia Bhatt.

ranveer singh
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh posted this photo with the caption, “Smack Talk karte karte Ramp Walk karte ladke 🎤💥 #gullyboy.”

kriti
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared a birthday wish for actor Varun Sharma.

kriti, varun
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Kriti Sanon wrote, “My brother for life!!♥️♥️ Happiiesstttt Birthday bro!! The most pure-hearted genuine soul i know here.. never ever change or else i’ll whack you and get you back on track! Lol.. love you @fukravarun😘❤️.”

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared photos on her Instagram account.

sonakshi
(Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

“Mungdaaaa… mungdaaaaa…#Mungda is out tomorrow at 11 am and its going to be #TotalDhamaal!!! Are you ready?? #Adffilms @indrakumarofficial @foxstarhindi @saregama_official @singer_shaan @jyoticatangri,” wrote Sonakshi Sinha with the picture.

arjun kapoor
(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Hair today gone tomorrow !!! Pre Panipat days when the Mop was around getting groomed & styled… #mondaymotivation #blackandwhite #shouldersmaketheman #beardlife.”

