Ranveer Singh calls Kartik Aaryan’s McLaren GT a ‘beauty,’ Arjun Kapoor calls it ‘Katori ki nayi car’

Kartik Aaryan on Friday became the proud owner of a McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore. Ever since the actor shared the photos of his car, his friends from the industry have been congratulating him. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan was one of the first to drop a comment. “Mubaarak ho (congratulations),” Farah wrote, to which Kartik replied “Dhanyawaad (thank you).” Arjun Kapoor made a reference to Kartik’s dog, and wrote, “Katori ki nayi kar.” In response to Arjun’s comment, Kartik wrote, “It is Katori’s world, we are only living in it.” Ayushmann Khurrana expressed how proud he is of Kartik’s achievement. Ranveer Singh called the car a “beauty” to which Kartik asked in Hindi, “Car or me?”

Choreographer Piyush Bhagat said, “Thinking about the PR of your favourite Chinese restaurant spot will get but so happy. God bless you.” Bhuvan Bam asked about the car’s mileage, Kartik replied, “Mummy ko market ley jaane tak toh hoga hi bhai (Can take mummy to the market).”

Not just friends from the industry, Kartik received congratulatory messages from his fans too. “Your hardwork is paying off. Proud of you,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned how Kartik is going to be unstoppable now. The McLaren GT was gifted to him by producer Bhushan Kumar following the success of their recent collaboration Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Kartik wrote, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir (Got a new table to eat Chinese. I had heard that hardwork always pays off but I didn’t know it will be this big. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. Next gift, a private jet sir).”

The film, which has completed a month of its release at the box office, has collected a total of Rs 184.32 crore. Now, Kartik is looking forward to the release of Shehzada, which is also produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film is an official Bollywood remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.