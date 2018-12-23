Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun-Malaika and others at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash

The festive month has already begun in Bollywood. On Saturday evening, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a Christmas party where A-listers of B-town marked their presence. We saw Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others attending the party.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor attended the bash with his wife Pragya Kapoor. The director is riding high on the success of his recent release, which marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted with Malaika Arora at the bash, while newlywed Ranveer was seen attending the party alone.

Apart from Arjun-Malaika, another rumoured couple that turned heads at the event was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Apart from attending events together, Farhan and Shibani also have been sharing photos of each other on social media.

Check out all photos from Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Ananya Pandey, Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others were at the bash too.