Toggle Menu
Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun-Malaika and others at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/ranveer-singh-arjun-kapoor-malaika-arora-ritesh-sidhwani-christmas-party-photos-5505854/

Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun-Malaika and others at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash

A host of celebrities were recently spotted at producer-filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's Christmas bash. While Arjun Kapoor made heads turn when he entered the venue with Malaika Arora, newlywed Ranveer Singh was spotted entering the party all by himself.

Ranveer Singh, arjun kapoor, karan johar and others at ritesh sidhwani party
Celebrities grace Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas Bash. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

The festive month has already begun in Bollywood. On Saturday evening, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a Christmas party where A-listers of B-town marked their presence. We saw Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others attending the party.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor attended the bash with his wife Pragya Kapoor. The director is riding high on the success of his recent release, which marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted with Malaika Arora at the bash, while newlywed Ranveer was seen attending the party alone.

Apart from Arjun-Malaika, another rumoured couple that turned heads at the event was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Apart from attending events together, Farhan and Shibani also have been sharing photos of each other on social media.

Check out all photos from Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash:

ranveer singh at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Ranveer Singh, who has worked with Ritesh in Dil Dhadakne Do, was also one of the guests. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
abhishek kapoor at christmas party
Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor attended filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ayan Mukerji at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Director Ayan Mukerji at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
twinkle Khanna at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Twinkle Khanna also arrived at the bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
anil kapoor at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Anil Kapoor looked dapper at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
amrita arora at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Amrita Arora posed for the shutterbugs with her husband. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sunny kaushal at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Sunny Kaushal clicked at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
tusshar kapoor at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Tusshar Kapoor also arrived at the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Farhan Akhtar at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Ritesh’s best friend Farhan Akhtar was seen entering the party venue. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ananya pandey at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Ananya Pandey flashes a smile for the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
neha dhupia and angad bedi
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also marked their presence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
arjun kapoor with malaika arora
Arjun Kapoor arrived with Malaika Arora and Sanjay Kapoor. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
mouni roy at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Mouni Roy was also present at the bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shibani dandekar
We also spotted Farhan’s rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at the venue. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
siddharth malhotra at ritesh sidhwani christmas party
Sidharth Malhotra was in high spirits. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar
Karan Johar at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ekta kapoor
Ekta Kapoor also attended the Christmas bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Ananya Pandey, Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others were at the bash too.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android