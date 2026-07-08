Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor dance to Gunday song at Anshula Kapoor’s reception. Watch

After tying the knot in Mumbai on July 6, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar concluded their wedding festivities with a grand reception on Tuesday evening. One of the biggest highlights of the night was a special performance by longtime friends Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Videos from the reception have been widely shared on social media, showing Ranveer and Arjun setting the dance floor ablaze with their energetic performance to the track ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from their 2014 actioner Gunday. Surrounded by cheering guests, the duo appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the celebrations as they danced together, adding to the festive atmosphere.