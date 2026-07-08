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Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor dance to Gunday song at Anshula Kapoor’s reception. Watch
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also joined Himesh Reshammiya on stage, singing along to some of his hit songs.
After tying the knot in Mumbai on July 6, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar concluded their wedding festivities with a grand reception on Tuesday evening. One of the biggest highlights of the night was a special performance by longtime friends Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.
Videos from the reception have been widely shared on social media, showing Ranveer and Arjun setting the dance floor ablaze with their energetic performance to the track ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from their 2014 actioner Gunday. Surrounded by cheering guests, the duo appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the celebrations as they danced together, adding to the festive atmosphere.
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The celebrations became even livelier when Ranveer and Arjun joined singer Himesh Reshammiya on stage. The trio entertained guests with some of Himesh’s biggest hits, including “Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri” with Ranveer and Arjun singing along.
In other videos shared on social media, Ranveer could be seen making the evening his own as Dhurandhar tracks played in the background, with guests capturing the actor dancing and soaking in the celebrations.
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The reception was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. The guest list also featured several Bollywood celebrities, including Bobby Deol, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Orry, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza, among others.
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Don 3 row
The appearance comes at a significant time for Ranveer Singh. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, two-part spy epic saga, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the past few months have also seen him at the centre of a major industry controversy following his alleged last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, reportedly just before the film was scheduled to go on floors. Excel Entertainment subsequently sought compensation for losses incurred during the project’s pre-production stage, leading to a mediation process that later escalated to industry bodies. The dispute eventually resulted in a non-cooperation directive being issued against the actor, which was later revoked.
On the work front, Ranveer is preparing for his upcoming zombie action film Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta.
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