Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor?

Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia among others shared photos on their social media handles.

ranveer singh virat kohli and anushka sharma
While Ranveer Singh launched a new song from Gully Boy, Anushka Sharma is headed for yet another vacation with husband Virat Kohli. (Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram, Virat Kohli/Instagram)

From Ranveer Singh and Divine’s photo to Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty’s click on the sets of Super Dancers 3. Scroll to see all the photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media handles.

After the launch of Gully Boy song “Doori”, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with rapper Divine.

Later, Ranveer posted another photo on his Twitter handle and thanked Rajasthan Police. He wrote, “Sincere thanks to @PoliceRajasthan for your support.” In response to Ranveer’s post, Rajasthan Police had the best reply. They tweeted, “You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more – Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice @MumbaiPolice”

ranveer singh with rapper divine
(Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
sonam kapoor at trailer launch
(Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor posted a photo from the trailer launch of her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She captioned the image as, “4 days to go till Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hits theatres! It has been a great journey and I can’t wait to share the love with all of you this Friday. 🙌”

virat kohli anushka sharma
(Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are heading for a vacation yet again. Recently, the couple had spent some time in Sri Lanka.

shilpa shetty with ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga
(Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty heaped praise on Anil Kapoor, who visited the sets of her reality show Super Dancers 3 to promote Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The actor wrote, “With one of my favourite actor/friend/ humanbeing/soul.. my #chembur connect .. Love you @anilskapoor.. always and forever.. your energy is incomparable and so are you! So happy to have the entire cast of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the sets of Super Dancer today! All the best to this talented team @iamjuhichawla @sonamkapoor @rajkummar_rao (your dancing was a revelation)”

ekta kapoor instagram
(Source: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor hosted a party for her friends from the industry.

tamannaah with shruti haasan
(Source: Tamannaah/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia wished Shruti Haasan a very happy birthday on Instagram.

