Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan?

Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan recently shared exciting and interesting updates on their social media handles. Scroll to see the pictures.

Ranveer Singh shared this click and wrote, “Most Stylish Man Award 🥇 @nitashagaurav #GQStyleAwards @gqindia.”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared her look from GQ awards.

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in her latest photo.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh looked as glamorous as glamorous can be.

Rajkummar Rao shared this picture with a caption that read, “Rule Breaker of the year award #GQStyleandCultureAwards2019 Thank you @gqindia for this honour.”

“With the passing age, the one thing that disappoints is that people calling ‘you’ are reduced.” ~Ef,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan sharing these pictures.

Here is the latest photo of Varun Dhawan.

Karan Johar wrote sharing this picture, “What amazing energy at the #YTFF @youtubefanfest with @bhuvan.bam22 @varundvn.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a click from her ‘Perfect Sunday afternoon.’

Mini Mathur shared this photo with the caption, “Look who popped by for dinner!!! Kapil Dev crashed the ‘83 assistant director team party… he has been such a huge childhood hero for me. I have spent so many summers watching test matches, screaming with joy when he blew the bails of the wicket, that it was almost surreal that he was chilling out on the terrace, eating my mutton curry… clearly very popular with the crew too… @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #fangirl.”

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and wrote, “She changed my life ❤️ #Khushi #sonchiriya #gratitude #love #abhyudayaashram #chambal.”