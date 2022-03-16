Ranveer Singh answers fan’s question about Deepika Padukone’s cooking, here’s how she reacted

In a recent Ask Me Anything session, actor Ranveer Singh fielded a question about his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Singh was asked by a fan if he likes food cooked by her.

Turns out, Singh is quite the fan of Padukone’s culinary skills.

A screenshot of Deepika's Insta story.

Responding to the user, the 83 actor wrote, “Love it. She is an amazing cook. My multi-talented baby,” while tagging Padukone. The Pathaan actor was quick to respond to Singh’s high praise as she replied, “Trying to earn brownie points for?”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has Pathaan, The Intern Hindi remake, Project K and Fighter in her kitty.