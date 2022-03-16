scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

Ranveer Singh answers fan’s question about Deepika Padukone’s cooking, here’s how she reacted

Turns out, Ranveer Singh is not only in love with Deepika Padukone, but her culinary skills as well.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 9:04:18 am
ranveer and deepikaRanveer Singh recently held an Ask Me Anything session. (Photo: Deepika/Instagram)

In a recent Ask Me Anything session, actor Ranveer Singh fielded a question about his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Singh was asked by a fan if he likes food cooked by her.

Turns out, Singh is quite the fan of Padukone’s culinary skills.

deepika A screenshot of Deepika’s Insta story.

Responding to the user, the 83 actor wrote, “Love it. She is an amazing cook. My multi-talented baby,” while tagging Padukone. The Pathaan actor was quick to respond to Singh’s high praise as she replied, “Trying to earn brownie points for?”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has Pathaan, The Intern Hindi remake, Project K and Fighter in her kitty.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon
Vicky Kaushal, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement