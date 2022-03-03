Ranveer Singh announces Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date, promises a hero you’ve never seen before. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a video announcing the release date of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will release on May 13, this year. In the video, Ranveer elaborates on the different kinds of heroes that both Bollywood and Hollywood have produced, and promises that his hero, would be entirely different.

In the video, Ranveer says, “I know you’ve seen all kinds of heroes, like a rich hero, snake-hero, fake hero, a hero who dances with girls, a cop hero, a thug hero, a hero on horseback, outerspace hero, superman hero, bat hero. You’ve seen all kinds of heroes, but you haven’t seen a different hero—named Jayeshbhai, and what he does is jordaar (impressive).”

The film, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion for Ranveer and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat. In 2020, Ranveer had announced the wrap of the film with a post, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir… from ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to “Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang… You are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh,” he had written.

In a statement, the actor shared his journey with the film, “My mentor Adi Chopra called me one day and he said ‘I have found a miracle script and I would like for you to hear it’ and I went for the narration. Divyang Thakkar who’s never directed anything before, gave me a narration in which I was laughing through my tears and guffawing, laughing and crying at the same time. I had a tissue box kept on the table which got over by the end of the narration. I was entertained, moved.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.