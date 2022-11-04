scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh and YRF’s talent management agency amicably part ways: Sources

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), which was produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh had been associated with YRF Talent from the beginning of his career. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films’ talent management agency YRF Talent have decided to amicably part ways.

A source close to Ranveer and the talent management agency tells indianexpress.com that the parting has been amicable between both the parties, and that YRF will always be home to Ranveer. The source said, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra picked him as a newcomer. He has since become one of the biggest superstars of our country.” The source said that the two share a “solid” relationship, one that is based on trust and mutual respect.

The source added that just because Ranveer will not be handled by YRF Talent anymore, doesn’t mean that they’ll not collaborate for projects in the future. The source shared, “Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra will continue collaborating on films in the future just as they have done in the past.”

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar which received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, it was loved by audiences once it dropped on OTT.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh: ‘I wake up in disbelief that this is my life, that I am an actor’

In his thirteen-year long career, Ranveer has done multiple films with Yash Raj Films. After his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), he starred in the Maneesh Sharma directorial Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. He did Gunday with Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in 2014, followed by Kill Dil, which was helmed by Shaad Ali. Before Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer was seen sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor in Aditya Chopra directorial Befikre in 2016.

It is not clear which talent management agency Ranveer Singh will hire next. On the work front, the actor will soon start promoting his Christmas release — Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He will then be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

