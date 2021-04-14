Ranveer Singh and Shankar to join hands for the official adaptation of Vikram’s Anniyan

Bollywood’s popular star Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Shankar for the official adaptation of cult blockbuster, Anniyan. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by producer Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios. The film is touted to be mounted on a gigantic cinematic canvas, promising one of the most anticipated pan-Indian cinematic events in recent times.

The yet-untitled project was announced on Wednesday, on the auspicious time of Baisakhi in North India and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. The Ranveer Singh starrer is slated to go on the floors next year and will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Making the big announcement, Ranveer Singh shared a photo of himself along with his director and producer, all dressed in smart black outfits. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shanmughamshankar 🎥💫 powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The young star in a statement shared that he feels blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar. Calling him an ‘exception to the norm, a true disruptor’, Ranveer Singh added that the filmmaker has shown the world that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. He also said that it was a dream for him to work with Shankar and he has a strong feeling that ‘we will create magic together.’

“To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artist. Vikram Sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artist who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar Sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don’t do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him,” Singh said further in the statement.

Heaping praise on his leading man, Shankar added, “For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country.”

Vikram-starrer Anniyan

The 2005-released Tamil-psychological film Anniyan starred Vikram in the lead role. It told the tale of a common man who is frustrated with the social apathy and public negligence around him. Suffering from multiple personality disorder, he develops two other identities — a fashion model named Remo, and a vigilante named Anniyan.

Shankar has said that the film is based on his own life experiences while growing up, when he was disturbed with the happenings around him and his displeasure towards the society.