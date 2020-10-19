Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty reunite for Cirkus

Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's Cirkus will release in winter 2021.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are gearing up for their third collaboration – Cirkus. The makers said it is Shetty’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors.

Cirkus will go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. It is set to release in 2021.

Produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will be presented by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment. It will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Simmba. Ranveer will also be seen in Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

