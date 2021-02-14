7 years of Gunday: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and a Bollywood bromance

On Gunday’s seventh anniversary, Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his camaraderie with co-star Ranveer Singh, saying that they realised during the shooting itself that their relationship was special. Action drama Gunday, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also featuring Priyanka Chopra and late Irrfan Khan, clocked seven years on Sunday.

While Gunday didn’t perform well at the box office, it was talked about for the chemistry between Arjun and Ranveer, who played best friends in the film. Talking about working with Ranveer, Arjun said that though they were quite different from one another, they ended up enjoying working with each other.

“It was the off-camera love and respect we had for each other because we realised how much we have in common in fact we are born just ten days apart from each other! It was much simpler for us to bond than we realised and you let go of being actors when you are starting out,” the actor said in a statement.

Arjun, who continues to be close friends with Ranveer seven years later, said they were far removed from the concept of “rivalry” between co-stars as Gunday happened to them early on in their career. “At that stage in your life you are not thinking about your career and rivalry. You are just trying to make the best film possible and have the most fun. Ranveer and I also knew each other before the film so it made it a little simpler to break the ice onset. Credit to Ali for writing a film that allowed us to be best friends. He was a big factor for me and Ranveer to become so close.”

Arjun also said that it was difficult to point what exactly worked for the duo but both of them realised that their contrasting personalities only made them look good together. “It just happened, it was just the flow. It’s like chalk and cheese even though we are poles apart we still manage to fit together. It’s like sugar and spice, they are opposites but they both sound good together.”

“We were two people, who were completely different but we just ended up getting along and working well together. People sort of realised it when they saw the trailer where both of us looked good together as a unit but I think we realised it while filming itself that this relationship is something special,” Arjun said.