scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Breaking News

Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani perform at a wedding in Delhi, fans call him ‘energy ka bhandaar’. Watch

Ranveer Singh attended a wedding in Delhi where he took over the dance floor to perform on his favourite dance numbers.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2022 8:43:58 pm
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh and Disha Patani performed at a wedding. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram, Disha Patani/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is a true entertainer. The actor recently performed at a wedding in Delhi where he let his hair down. He was seen taking over the stage as he danced with his fans. In a couple of videos, which are doing rounds on the social media platforms, Ranveer Singh is seen performing on ‘Khalibali,’ ‘Tattad Tattad’ and ‘Malhari.’ As soon as the videos went viral, fans of the 36-year-old hailed praise on him. “Energy ka bhandar”, wrote a fan, while another comment read, “So hot!”

Disha Patani was also at the wedding. She also shared her look for the night.

On Sunday, Ranveer treated fans to a photo of himself. In the photo, the actor was seen standing next to a private jet. He captioned the post as, “It’s all just one big flexathon.” The actor is basking in the success of 83. He played the role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Ranveer Singh says father-in-law Prakash Padukone ‘makes him run across court’, Deepika Padukone ‘kicks his butt’

Check out the video here:

Now, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Earlier this year, he announced that the film will release on May 13, this year. Ranveer also promised that his character in the YRF directorial would be different than any role he has played before.

“I know you’ve seen all kinds of heroes, like a rich hero, snake-hero, fake hero, a hero who dances with girls, a cop hero, a thug hero, a hero on horseback, outerspace hero, superman hero, bat hero. You’ve seen all kinds of heroes, but you haven’t seen a different hero—named Jayeshbhai, and what he does is jordaar (impressive),” he said in a promotional video.

Ranveer also has Cirkus to his credit. The Rohit Shetty directorial will also star Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: Who said what

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement