Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani perform at a wedding in Delhi, fans call him ‘energy ka bhandaar’. Watch

Ranveer Singh is a true entertainer. The actor recently performed at a wedding in Delhi where he let his hair down. He was seen taking over the stage as he danced with his fans. In a couple of videos, which are doing rounds on the social media platforms, Ranveer Singh is seen performing on ‘Khalibali,’ ‘Tattad Tattad’ and ‘Malhari.’ As soon as the videos went viral, fans of the 36-year-old hailed praise on him. “Energy ka bhandar”, wrote a fan, while another comment read, “So hot!”

Disha Patani was also at the wedding. She also shared her look for the night.

On Sunday, Ranveer treated fans to a photo of himself. In the photo, the actor was seen standing next to a private jet. He captioned the post as, “It’s all just one big flexathon.” The actor is basking in the success of 83. He played the role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial.

Now, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Earlier this year, he announced that the film will release on May 13, this year. Ranveer also promised that his character in the YRF directorial would be different than any role he has played before.

“I know you’ve seen all kinds of heroes, like a rich hero, snake-hero, fake hero, a hero who dances with girls, a cop hero, a thug hero, a hero on horseback, outerspace hero, superman hero, bat hero. You’ve seen all kinds of heroes, but you haven’t seen a different hero—named Jayeshbhai, and what he does is jordaar (impressive),” he said in a promotional video.

Ranveer also has Cirkus to his credit. The Rohit Shetty directorial will also star Pooja Hegde in the lead role.