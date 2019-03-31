Watch the heartwarming romance of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in this new commercial

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have appeared in a brand’s advertisement for the first time after the two got married last year. The advertisement has been directed by the Badhaai Ho fame director Amit Sharma.

The director tweeted the video and wrote, “#khayalrakhengekhushrakhenge Who could have said it better than my favourite @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial for @MyLloydIndia in my First with both of them. Hope you enjoy watching it, as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The video starts with Ranveer thanking god that the two got married. When Deepika asks if he feels this way because he is now free from various boyfriend responsibilities, Ranveer quips, “Yes… boyfriend has to take care of every small thing.”

Soon Deepika questions what sort of responsibilities is he talking about and Ranveer starts spilling the beans about the same.

Later, Ranveer expresses he is free from all such responsibilities, which leaves Deepika upset. As she gets off the couch and heads to her room, Ranveer says, “Boyfriend might not take care of small things but this husband will,” leaving a bright smile on Deepika’s face.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November last year after dating for six years. The actors have previously shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, while Ranveer is prepping for 83 and Takht, Deepika has started working on her maiden production venture Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial based on the life of an acid attack survivor.