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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone take Dua to her first live Cocomelon show: ‘It was a really lovely experience’
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently took their daughter Dua to her first live Cocomelon show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are busy making memories that last a lifetime with their firstborn, Dua Padukone Singh. Ranveer and Deepika recently took their daughter to her first live Cocomelon show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
The outing turned into a heartwarming experience for the couple, with doting dad Ranveer sharing his thoughts in a video posted on NMACC’s Instagram page.
In the clip, Ranveer Singh said, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mamas and papas and grandparents enjoying the show, having a blast, singing along, dancing along. So much fun and happiness and joy and colour and energy. It was a really really lovely experience.”
The actor added, “It is a little bit extra special for us because this is our Dua Baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at the NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world. And allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime. Thank you.”
Watch Ranveer Singh’s video here:
Ranveer talks about watching Cocomelon Live at the NMACC with Dua and Deepika 🥰🥰♥️♥️ #deepveer #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone
Ranveer: It is extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show 💖 pic.twitter.com/9REtUmny44
— DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) April 26, 2026
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. Recently, Deepika shared the news about her second pregnancy on Instagram with a photo featuring Dua, who was seen holding a positive pregnancy test.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has been running in theatres for over a month now. Deepika Padukone is presently shooting for Atlee and Allu Arjun’s Raaka and Shah Rukh Khan’s King.
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