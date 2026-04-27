Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone take Dua to her first live Cocomelon show: ‘It was a really lovely experience’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are busy making memories that last a lifetime with their firstborn, Dua Padukone Singh. Ranveer and Deepika recently took their daughter to her first live Cocomelon show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The outing turned into a heartwarming experience for the couple, with doting dad Ranveer sharing his thoughts in a video posted on NMACC’s Instagram page.

In the clip, Ranveer Singh said, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mamas and papas and grandparents enjoying the show, having a blast, singing along, dancing along. So much fun and happiness and joy and colour and energy. It was a really really lovely experience.”