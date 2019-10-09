Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone burn the dance floor at 83 wrap up party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought the house down with their groovy moves at the wrap up party of their upcoming film 83 which was hosted by Deepika. The party was attended by director Kabir Khan, producer Madhu Mantena and actors such as Saqib Salim, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

In a couple of videos shared by fans on Instagram, we got a glimpse of the party. We saw Ranveer and Deepika dancing to the tunes of “Nashe Si Chhad Gayi” from Befikre. Later, Ranveer could be seen showing off his crazy moves on “Kya Baat Hai” with Harrdy and Deepika by his side.

Not just that, Baba (as Ranveer is fondly called by his fans and friends from the industry) took over the bar section and treated the audience with an impromptu performance on “Aankh Maare” song from his film Simmba.

83 is a sports drama which will revisit the iconic moment when Indian cricket team won its first World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be seen playing the legendary former skipper.

“I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen,” Ranveer told DNA.

Joining Ranveer in the film as his on-screen wife is his real life partner Deepika Padukone. Deepika will play Romi Dev in the film. 83 will mark their first appearance on screen together after getting married.