Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have ‘just a reunion’ at Shanoo Sharma’s wedding

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying a strong phase in his career following the success of Dhurandhar, was recently spotted alongside his BFF and actor Arjun Kapoor at casting director Shanoo Sharma’s intimate wedding ceremony. The new bride shared this visual treat for fans, which is now gaining traction online.

While the ceremony itself was kept private, glimpses were shared on social media platforms.

Sharing the photos, Shanoo wrote,. “Surrounded by the Love I Love MOST! Mine… 💫💫@ranveersingh @arjunkapoor 🧿🧿🧿♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾♾️♾️♾️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” and in reply to the post, “It’s just a reunion 🧿💙.”

See Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanoo Sharma🌻 (@shanoosharmarahihai)

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s bromance

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share one of Bollywood’s most popular off-screen friendships, often winning fans over with their fun banter and camaraderie. The duo, who worked together in films like Gunday, have maintained a close bond over the years, frequently appearing together at events and social gatherings. Known for their high energy and humour, their interactions, both in public and on social media, often go viral, reflecting a genuine friendship that has remained strong since their early days in the industry.

Ranveer Singh’s appearance at Shanoo Sharma’s wedding

Actor Ranveer Singh grabbed attention after being spotted at casting director Shanoo Sharma’s intimate wedding ceremony. The low-key celebration, held on April 25, was attended by close friends and family, but it was unseen pictures were earlier shared by actor Bhumi Pednekar that brought the event into the spotlight.

Among the photos, one image featuring Ranveer dressed in a black kurta quickly went viral, with fans delighted to see him at the celebration. Although the picture was later removed from Bhumi’s post, screenshots had already circulated widely on social media, adding to the buzz.

See photos shared by Bhumi Pednekar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Ranveer’ Singh and Shanoo Sharma’s association

Ranveer Singh’s presence at the wedding also highlighted his long-standing association with Shanoo Sharma, who is known for discovering him early in his career. She introduced Ranveer Singh to Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat, marking his debut and the beginning of his successful career in the industry.