Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon?

Ananya Panday’s shaadi.com profile picture to Kriti Sanon’s look from her ongoing film promotions, Check out the latest photos shared by celebrities on social media.

Ranveer Singh shared these photos on Instagram.

Ranveer also shared this joyful picture of himself.

Ananya Panday shared this click with the caption, “my shaadi.com profile picture 👰🏻🤪 #JustKidding.”

Lara Dutta Bhupathi posted this one with the caption, “Vit D and green thumbs on a Saturday morning! Have a great weekend everyone !! #AriasSkincare #idefineme #AriasBeauty.”

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in this photo.

Karishma Tanna wrote with the photos, “About last night in Abu Dhabi 🌸.”

Sanjay Kapoor posted this one and wrote, “#majorthrowback #oldisgold @therealkarismakapoor #rajivkapoor.”

Karisma Kapoor too shared these clicks and wrote, “An apple a day keeps the doc away !🍎🍏 #weekendwisdom #childhoodmemories.”

Kriti Sanon shared her look from Luka Chuppi promotions.