Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon?

Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Lara Dutta, Bhumi Pednekar, Karishma Tanna, Karisma Kapoor and others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Ananya Panday shared her ‘shaadi.com profile picture’. (Photos: Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Ananya Panday’s shaadi.com profile picture to Kriti Sanon’s look from her ongoing film promotions, Check out the latest photos shared by celebrities on social media.

Ranveer Singh
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh shared these photos on Instagram.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer also shared this joyful picture of himself.

Ananya Panday
(Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Ananya Panday shared this click with the caption, “my shaadi.com profile picture 👰🏻🤪 #JustKidding.”

Lara Dutta Bhupathi
(Photo: Lara Dutta Bhupathi/ Instagram)

Lara Dutta Bhupathi posted this one with the caption, “Vit D and green thumbs on a Saturday morning! Have a great weekend everyone !! #AriasSkincare #idefineme #AriasBeauty.”

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in this photo.

Karishma Tanna
(Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna wrote with the photos, “About last night in Abu Dhabi 🌸.”

(Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor posted this one and wrote, “#majorthrowback #oldisgold @therealkarismakapoor #rajivkapoor.”

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor too shared these clicks and wrote, “An apple a day keeps the doc away !🍎🍏 #weekendwisdom #childhoodmemories.”

Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared her look from Luka Chuppi promotions.

