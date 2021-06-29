Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Bear Grylls for Netflix adventure series

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming films ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, is all set to make his digital debut as he collaborates with British adventurer, writer, television presenter Bear Grylls for an adventure show. Ranveer‘s big-budget adventure series is likely to be bankrolled by Netflix and will stream on the OTT giant.

A source informed indianexpress.com, “Ranveer and Bear Grylls have been in talks for a wilderness adventure series for several months now, and this adventure outing will be for Netflix. The OTT giant has almost closed the deal and we’ll see the two share screen-space for the first time for kind of adventure stunts in the wilderness. This is the first time Ranveer will be doing something so starkly different and it is going to be one of the biggest non-fictions shows we have seen in India, also marking Ranveer’s digital debut.”

The source further tells us, “The actor is expected to start shooting in the next two months in Siberia. Around this time, the region is really testing and Ranveer will have to prepare hard to survive in extreme weather conditions.”

On the work front Ranveer is expected to also commence shooting for Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, along with Alia Bhatt. Their chemistry was loved by one and all in Gully Boy (2019). Ranveer and filmmaker S Shankar have come together for the Hindi official adaptation of Vikram’s Anniyan, which is expected to go on floors next year.

The actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83 along with Deepika Padukone, where she will portray the character of Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.