Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez?

From awards night photos to vacation photos, scroll to see what Bollywood celebrities shared on their social media accounts recently.

Ranveer Singh shared his photos from Star Screen Awards 2018. He wrote with a click, “Best Actor in a Leading Role for Padmaavat 👑#starscreenawards2018 Thank you all for your love ❤️.”

Ranveer also shared this photo on his Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone shared her look from the awards night.

Alia Bhatt also posed with her Star Screen trophy.

Alia looked stunning as always.

“Thank you #StarScreenawards2018 for honouring me with the Best Actor (Popular) for #Stree. Thank you, my most wonderful team Stree. #Gratitude,” wrote Rajkummar Rao with this click.

Shraddha Kapoor shared her look from Star Screen Awards 2018.

Shraddha Kapoor also performed at Star Screen Awards 2018.

“Last red carpet for the year! You all ready for 2019???,” wrote Jacqueline Fernandez with the click.

Jacqueline shared her photos from the stage too. “Gypsy for life #starscreenawards2018,” she captioned the photos.

“In case of fire,” read the caption of this photo shared by Ishaan Khatter.

Mouni Roy bagged the Bollywood Debut of the year award.

Kriti Sanon is on a family vacation. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “And we are here..!! 🌊The beautiful Maldives!! Family holiday after years! 💖💖💙💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 @geeta_sanon @nupursanon @sanonrahul @tajmaldives @tajhotels @makeplansholidays #Maldives.”

Tara Sutaria recently shared this photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “Post pack up nap? #Marjaavaan”