Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez?

The latest edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez social media photos
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez among others shared photos on their social media accounts.

From awards night photos to vacation photos, scroll to see what Bollywood celebrities shared on their social media accounts recently.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shared his photos from Star Screen Awards 2018. He wrote with a click, “Best Actor in a Leading Role for Padmaavat 👑#starscreenawards2018 Thank you all for your love ❤️.”

ranveer, deepika

Ranveer also shared this photo on his Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared her look from the awards night.

alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt also posed with her Star Screen trophy.

alia bhatt

Alia looked stunning as always.

Raj Kummar Rao

“Thank you #StarScreenawards2018 for honouring me with the Best Actor (Popular) for #Stree. Thank you, my most wonderful team Stree. #Gratitude,” wrote Rajkummar Rao with this click.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared her look from Star Screen Awards 2018.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor also performed at Star Screen Awards 2018.

jacqueline Fernandez

“Last red carpet for the year! You all ready for 2019???,” wrote Jacqueline Fernandez with the click.

jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline shared her photos from the stage too. “Gypsy for life #starscreenawards2018,” she captioned the photos.

Ishaan Khatter

“In case of fire,” read the caption of this photo shared by Ishaan Khatter.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy bagged the Bollywood Debut of the year award.

kriti sanon

Kriti Sanon is on a family vacation. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “And we are here..!! 🌊The beautiful Maldives!! Family holiday after years! 💖💖💙💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 @geeta_sanon @nupursanon @sanonrahul @tajmaldives @tajhotels @makeplansholidays #Maldives.”

tara

Tara Sutaria recently shared this photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “Post pack up nap? #Marjaavaan”

