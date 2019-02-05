Have you seen these photos of Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha?

From Alia Bhatt’s beautiful photo to the new Uri: The Surgical Strike still, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles today.

Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Aditya Dhar directorial is inching towards Rs 200 crore, breaking many box office records on its way. The actor shared a new still from the film on his Instagram profile.

Ranveer Singh posed for shutterbugs while promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy.

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a photo posted on her Instagram account.

Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself and Anushka Sharma in New Zealand and captioned the image as, “mine.”

Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan performed together at an event held to felicitate Ilaiyaraaja. The event was attended by many celebrities including Rajinikanth, Vishal, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Arya and Jiiva.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Confidence is silent ; insecurities are loud ~ ef असुरक्षा बहुत शोर मचाती है ; आत्मविश्वास शंत रहता है ~ AB”

Juhi Chawla thanked the audience for the love they are showering on her recent release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo from her latest dance number, “Mungda.”