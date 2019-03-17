Have you seen these videos of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan?

Ranveer Singh promoting Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to a teaser of Kalank’s upcoming song, here is everything exciting that was shared by your favourite celebrities today on the social media.
Ranveer Singh recently promoted Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Radhika shared this video and wrote, “4 days to go!😬#MardKoDardNahiHota @ranveersingh @abhimanyud @vasanbala @gulshandevaiah78 @rsvpmovies.”
#GharMorePardesiya out TOMORROW! #Kalank@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @remodsouza #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/kMsYdQfYbK
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 17, 2019
Karan Johar shared this video and wrote, “#GharMorePardesiya out TOMORROW! #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @remodsouza #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @ZeeMusicCompany.”
Har Holi me chahiye kuch #Frooti masti! Follow @frooti to know what @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn up to in the #thefrootilife. Are you #TeamAlia or #TeamVarun or #TeamFrooti? pic.twitter.com/uEuVQFkQac
— Mango Frooti (@Frooti) March 13, 2019
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will also be seen in a commercial together. Varun shared the clip and wrote, “Whose team are u on ? 🥳.”
T 3121 – This support from all the viewers of BADLA is not stopping .. ab kya karen .. ! so i recorded the poem in my own voice and manner and here it is for you .. another honour and privilege pic.twitter.com/9Z3lr8U9hX
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘Badla’ video with a caption that read, “T 3121 – This support from all the viewers of BADLA is not stopping .. ab kya karen .. ! so i recorded the poem in my own voice and manner and here it is for you .. another honour and privilege.”
Ekta Kapoor shard this fun clip with the caption, “To this tribe, I love u all.”