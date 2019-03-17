Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan?

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan and a few others were seen in the latest shared videos on social media.

Here is everything exciting that was shared by your favourite celebrities today on the social media.

Ranveer Singh promoting Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to a teaser of Kalank’s upcoming song, here is everything exciting that was shared by your favourite celebrities today on the social media.

Ranveer Singh recently promoted Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Radhika shared this video and wrote, “4 days to go!😬#MardKoDardNahiHota @ranveersingh @abhimanyud @vasanbala @gulshandevaiah78 @rsvpmovies.”

Karan Johar shared this video and wrote, “#GharMorePardesiya out TOMORROW! #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @remodsouza #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will also be seen in a commercial together. Varun shared the clip and wrote, “Whose team are u on ? 🥳.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘Badla’ video with a caption that read, “T 3121 – This support from all the viewers of BADLA is not stopping .. ab kya karen .. ! so i recorded the poem in my own voice and manner and here it is for you .. another honour and privilege.”

Ekta Kapoor shard this fun clip with the caption, “To this tribe, I love u all.”

