Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Neeti Mohan and Madhuri Dixit?

From Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene’s photo to snaps from the Gully Boy screening, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on social media.

Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Saiyami Kher are all praise for Gully Boy. The trio watched the Ranveer Singh-starrer at a special screening in Mumbai.

Starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy is all set to hit theaters on February 14.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Naezy.

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut with ’83, starring Ranveer Singh. The singer-actor will be playing Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Wishing her husband a very happy birthday, Madhuri wrote a small note for Dr. Shriram Nene. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend & life partner @DoctorNene 🎂 Your love encourages and inspires me every single day! May this year be the best one ever. Excited to share many more fun adventures and smiles with you this year and forever. Loads of love ♥😘”

Akshay Kumar shared another look from his film Kesari. He captioned the image as, “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.”

Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to tie the knot with Nihaar Pandya. Niti posted a photo with her sisters.

Sharing the photo, Anil Kapoor wrote, “T minus 10 days before you witness #TotalDhamaal @madhuridixitnene @riteishd”

Dabboo Ratnani shared a photo of Parineeti Chopra from his 2019 calendar.

Richa Chadha teased her fans saying she will soon announce something exciting.

Rana Daggubati is back on the sets of his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi.