Ranveer Singh admits he’s ‘craving calm’ amid Dhurandhar frenzy, says ‘his life can be pretty crazy’: ‘Where I can hear myself again’

Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his film Dhurandhar. The film has collected more than 1300 crore worldwide since its release, and is still pulling audiences to theatres, even after its OTT release on January 30. The Dhurandhar frenzy shows no signs of slowing down, whether it’s box office records or trending worldwide on Netflix, and now, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is also out. The second part of the film will hit the theatres on March 19. Amid all the buzz, Ranveer Singh recently admitted in an interview that life can get “pretty crazy at times,” and he often needs moments to pause and reset.

Ranveer Singh says his life ‘can get pretty crazy’

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “My life can get pretty crazy at times and I crave serenity, moments of calm and stillness. The kind of silence where I can hear myself again, feel reconnected with my passions and see the stress melt away.”

“For me, Abu Dhabi is that special place. It’s where I slow down, be it on a walk through the Al Ain Oasis or just lounging poolside at Saadiyat Beach Club. It’s the place that always lets me find my pace, and that’s something I really cherish.”

The actor, known for his flamboyant personality, also shared that when he travels he is a different person. He shares a deep passion for exploring people, traditions.

Why Ranveer loves travelling

He said, “My curiosity and my thirst for knowledge, my appetite for exploration becomes intense. I have an insatiable appetite for learning about culture. I studied Communication and Culture in University. I’m truly passionate about learning about and studying culture.”

“I think travel humbles you, it makes you realise how vast the world is and how small your bubble can be – a feeling that can be quite liberating,” the actor added.

Ranveer shared that his approach to travel often depends on his mood, while he sometimes likes to plan every detail in advance, there are times when he prefers to go with the flow.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On the work front, the actor’s film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, slated to release on March 19, is gearing up for a high-profile clash at the box office with Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups. Amid this, the film’s marketer Varun Gupta confirmed that the sequel’s promotion will be low key like its predecessor.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times he said, “Sometimes the best strategy is not to come in the way of something very organic. It will be very foolish of us as a team to try to overdo something that is already doing so well. When something is already anticipated, don’t kill the excitement by over-delivering or satisfying the viewer.”

The film’s digital rights have reportedly been sold for a staggering Rs 150 crore to Jio Hotstar and will premiere on the streaming platform in May 2026.

The teaser hints at Ranveer’s character, Hamza Mazari, asserting his control over Lyari and marking the beginning of his journey to power. The espionage thriller will also explore Hamza’s life before he officially becomes a spy.

Dhurandhar 2 will release in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.