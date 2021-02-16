Ranveer Singh reveals why he acts like a ‘gossip aunty’ at Priyanka Chopra’s parties, the reason is Hollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh revealed that whenever Priyanka Chopra would come down to Mumbai, he would try and get all the Hollywood gossip from her. In a candid chat during ‘A Night In With Priyanka Chopra’ session, the two stars made several confessions about each other and their camaraderie from the sets of the various Hindi films they’ve collaborated on – Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.

At his flamboyance best, Ranveer shared how in one of the Bollywood parties thrown by producer Ritesh Sidhwani, he was the most excited for gossip since Priyanka had already shifted base to the US by then.

“I remember one of these nights when she had come back from a long trip to LA. Ritesh had hosted some of his friends at his house because PC was in town. That night, PC was holding court, everyone was around her, and I was the main janaani (gossip aunty). I was like “aur bata, aur kisse mili, aur kaun tha, usne kya bola…”

Also recalling the Gunday night, when these two danced to “dirty” Bollywood songs, Priyanka added, “I’ll never forget you, me and Arjun (Kapoor), late night googling Urmila Matondkar, and for five hours dancing to Urmila songs, especially “Tanha Tanha.”

Priyanka added that because she got to work with the best people in Bollywood, who helped her hone her talent, she could manage to find a footing in Hollywood. Ranveer also promoted Priyanka’s newly published memoir, and asked her various questions like the reason behind naming the book ‘Unfinished’ and the manner in which she was posing on its cover.

“PC has so many dimensions and assets to her personality, you really don’t know which one you’ll meet… Everything PC does, never ceases to amaze me, with the kaleidoscopic achievements and multi-talented personality that you’ve done in life,” Ranveer said in the same interaction.