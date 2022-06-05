scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan join the Ambanis for Radhika Merchant’s ‘Arangetram’, see photos

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani, among others, attended Radhika Merchant's 'Arangetram' ceremony, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 5, 2022 9:35:13 pm
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh aamir khan, Ambanis Radhika Merchant's 'Arangetram', see photoSalman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani among others joined the Ambanis. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rajkumar Hirani and Salman Khan attended the Arangetram of Radhika Merchant, which was hosted by Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The ceremony was held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre in the presence of the Ambani family and leading celebrities from the world of politics, sports and cinema.

An Arangetram is a dancer’s completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage. Radhika is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

The entire Ambani family — Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, and also the youngest Ambani, Prithvi Akash Ambani, were seen arriving for the event. As per reports, Radhika and Ambanis’ younger son, Anant Ambani, got engaged in 2019, but the families have not confirmed this.

The word, Arangetram is a Tamil word. This old tradition marks the dancer’s graduation to perform the classical dance on stage. Arangetram is a moment when a classical dancer performs on the stage for the first time and they showcase their years of hard work and all that they have learned in a dance form.

Ranveer was seen in Indian attire for the event while Salman came all suited. Aamir was dressed in casuals. Meezaan Jafri, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge, and a few others were also seen arriving for the ceremony. See the photos here:

salman khan Salman Khan joins the Ambanis. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan Aamir Khan came for Radhika Merchant’s ‘Arangetram’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranveer Ranveer Singh at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ambanis Mukesh Ambani, and wife Nita Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shloka Mehta withn her son Prithvi Akash Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shloka Mehta with her son Prithvi Akash Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Prithvi Akash Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Prithvi Akash Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Hirani all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Hirani all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Meezaan Jafri came for the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Meezaan Jafri came for the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) zahir, sarika Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It seems to be a grand night for the stars!

