Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna attend Ambanis’ ‘Devi Shakti’ event, see videos

The Ambani family hosted a special event celebrating ‘Devi Shakti’ at Swadesh Eros in Mumbai on Saturday, October 10, ahead of the Navratri festivities. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan, attended the celebration at Swadesh Eros, a destination which celebrates India’s traditional arts and artisans.

The newest second-time dad of B-town, Ranveer Singh arrived for event in a bright pink kurta. On the other hand, Aamir Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Spratt. The actor wore a kurta teamed with loose dark bottoms, while Gauri opted for an elegant ivory traditional ensemble.