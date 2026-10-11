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Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna attend Ambanis’ ‘Devi Shakti’ event, see videos
Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and other Bollywood celebrities joined Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani for the ‘Devi Shakti’ celebration at Swadesh Eros in Mumbai.
The Ambani family hosted a special event celebrating ‘Devi Shakti’ at Swadesh Eros in Mumbai on Saturday, October 10, ahead of the Navratri festivities. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan, attended the celebration at Swadesh Eros, a destination which celebrates India’s traditional arts and artisans.
The newest second-time dad of B-town, Ranveer Singh arrived for event in a bright pink kurta. On the other hand, Aamir Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Spratt. The actor wore a kurta teamed with loose dark bottoms, while Gauri opted for an elegant ivory traditional ensemble.
Other Bollywood stars too were seen at their stylish best.
See videos from the Ambani event here:
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The event was also attended by members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their sons Akash and Anant Ambani, and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.
Nita Ambani looked elegant in a magenta-pink silk saree featuring intricate gold zari work and an ornate border, which she paired with statement jewellery, earrings and a bindi. Mukesh Ambani complemented her look in a classic black bandhgala with a pink pocket square.
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