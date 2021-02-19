Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release in theatres on this date

After getting delayed for over a year, Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 has got a new release date. The Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, will now hit the theaters on June 4.

Taking to Instagram, Singh shared, “June 4th, 2021 !!!! 🏏🏆 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83”

Originally, the sports drama was scheduled to hit the theaters on April 10, 2020, but got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown induced by the spread of COVID-19.

Later, there were reports about a big OTT platform offering Rs 143 crore to the makers of 83. However, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar refuted the rumour and told PTI, “There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months.”

83 has Singh in the role of the former captain of Indian cricket team Kapil Dev. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR Man Singh. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala have bankrolled 83.