Ranveer Singh and others take off to London for ’83 shoot

Ranveer Singh and the rest of the ’83 team on Monday took off to London for the film’s shoot. The Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will soon begin shooting. In true team style, the cast reached the Mumbai airport on a team bus.

As per the Instagram stories of many cast members including Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others, they were completely charged up on their way. The cast was singing songs out loud and of course, the energetic group was led by Ranveer Singh.

The social media handles of the film shared this photo as the team left for England. The caption read, “It’s game time. #83SquadOnTheMove The journey begins. 🔥”

Adinath Kothare, who plays Dilip Vengsarkar in the film, also recorded a video to share his excitement. Jatna Sarna, who plays Yashpal Sharma, also shared a video message. Mohinder Amarnath is being portrayed by Saqib Saleem and he also shared a video.

Actor Chirag Patil plays the role of his father Sandeep Patil in the film and the two took to Twitter to share a message with cricket fans.

Alongside these actors, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Jiiva.

The team had earlier gathered in Dharamshala to undergo a training camp where they were trained by cricket veterans of the 83 World Cup. Ranveer Singh also stayed with the legendary Kapil Dev in Delhi as he plays the role of the icon in the film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 releases on April 10, 2020.