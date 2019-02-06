Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 to recreate India’s World Cup-winning moment at Lord’s

Toggle Menu
Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is set to recreate the winning moment of India's 1983 World Cup victory at the Lords cricket stadium in England. The Kabir Khan directorial has Ranveer playing Kapil Dev onscreen.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 chronicles the story of how the Indian team won their first cricket World Cup. (Photo: 83thefilm/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to play Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan directorial ’83, which is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The makers are, reportedly, set to recreate the winning moment at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in England, where then captain Kapil lifted India’s first ever World Cup.

“All preparations are underway to shoot at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The World Cup win is an iconic and most cherished memory in the hearts and minds of all Indians and the moment will be recreated in ’83. Ranveer as the legend Kapil Dev will be seen lifting the World Cup at Lord’s,” a source informed.

“The team is looking at pulling off the impossible but the moment is too iconic to not shoot at Lord’s. It is a history-making, emotional chapter in the lives of every Indian and started a journey of India’s domination in world cricket. The team is pumped to shoot this moment at Lord’s,” added the source.

’83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan. While its casting is underway, the makers are trying to rope in artistes from across film industries. So far YouTuber Sahil Khatter, Tamil actor Jiiva, Marathi actor Chirag Patil and Punjabi star Ammy Virk have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

’83 will go on floors in May and will be shot for four months at real locations. The film will release on April 10, 2020.

