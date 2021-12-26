Ranveer Singh says he hasn’t ‘once asked’ about 83 box office collections, as film battles Spider-Man and Pushpa at ticket windows

Ranveer Singh’s 83 released in theatres on December 24 and has been lauded by critics and audience alike. The film is putting on a valiant effort at the box office but is struggling to hold its ground against Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. However, Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, is unruffled by the below-expectations box office figures.

In an interview to Film Companion, Ranveer revealed that he is more interested in the ‘process’. Asked if success would ever go to his head and ‘ruin him’, he said that he isn’t worried about himself. “The process is the prize. For instance, this film (83), people on Friday were like ‘kitna kamaya, Chattisgarh mein kitna kamaya, yeh yahaan pe…’ It’s Saturday evening, and I haven’t once asked how much were the collections.”

He said that he isn’t asking how much the movie has made, and that he has detached himself from the box office results. Ranveer emphasised that he is all about the work. He explained the joy he gets when he is on the sets, and working with the ‘finest talents’ that the industry has to offer. “That’s my entire focus. The results will make you temporarily happy, or temporarily sad, but that’s the only value I attach to something.”

After a lukewarm opening of Rs 12.64 crore, 83 earned aroud Rs 16 crore on the second day. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the cricket World Cup-winning Indian team of 1983. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s real wife, plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.