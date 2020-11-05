Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to now release in 2021

Ranveer Singh's 83 and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi have got new release dates. (Photos: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

The release of Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 and Akshay Kumar’s cop film Sooryavanshi has been pushed once again. The two most-awaited films will now hit screens in 2021.

Reliance Entertainment, the production house behind the two big-ticket films, had announced in June this year that action-drama Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on Diwali and 83 will have a Christmas release. However, in October, the release of the Rohit Shetty directorial was postponed again.

In a recent interview with Bangalore Mirror, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar shared it is not possible to release Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas. Also, he confirmed a 2021 release for Sooryavanshi.

“Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won’t be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to a second wave of Covid. We’re looking at the January and March windows for ’83 and Sooryavanshi,” said Sarkar.

Sooryavanshi, the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer-starrer Simmba, was originally scheduled to release on March 24. 83, which celebrates the historic win of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup, was set to hit cinema halls on April 10. But both the movies were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

