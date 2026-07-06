‘Dhurandhar made me fall in love with you’: Aditya Dhar’s birthday note for ‘brother’ Ranveer Singh

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh celebrates his 41st birthday today. On this special occasion, the actor has received a heartwarming note from Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar. Sharing some unseen photos from the making of Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster, Aditya showered praise on the actor and wrote that the actor has been touched by divine grace and was indeed blessed.

On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Aditya Dhar wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told, but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness. I’ve always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist.”

Also Read: Aditya Dhar ‘unaffected’ by Dhurandhar’s Rs 3,000 cr success, says Yami Gautam: ‘Nothing changed us’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

The note further added, “There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare.

The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch-perfect. The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could.

The director called Ranveer his brother. “As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again. I truly believe what you’ve done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn’t just a performance; it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering, and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character. I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps for generations to come. But what I’ll cherish even more is everything that happened between “Action” and “Cut.” The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft, and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother,” Aditya Dhar expressed.

About Dhurandhar

Written and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhuradhar has been one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood. The film’s first part was released in December 2025, and the second part was released in March 2026; both parts of the film performed exceptionally well both critically and commercially. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s first part collected Rs 1305.76 crores worldwide, while the second part earned Rs 1813.39 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

In November last year, during Dhurandhar’s trailer launch event, Ranveer had spoken about his bond with Aditya Dhar. He said, “When we came together for this film, it happened at a very unusual moment in our lives. Over the last two years, we’ve all gone through so much… We were handling our scenes, our work, our teams, and everything that came with it. I’m truly grateful to you. From the very first day, you have been there. When we met for this film, our lives were in a very different phase. Over these two years, we supported each other, we understood each other, and we learnt from each other. I’m really thankful to you for all of it… he had a baby boy, I had a baby girl.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Pralay. The actor was recently embroiled in a controversy with the makers of Don 3 after he unceremoniously backed out of the film.