Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Akshay’s Prithviraj: YRF announces its 2021 films slate but Pathan not on list

After a dull 2020, Yash Raj Films is set to make a splash at the theatres in 2021. Announcing its slate for the year, the studio wrote in a tweet, “#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres!”

The films intended for a theatrical release include – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on March 19, Bunty Aur Babli 2 on April 23, Shamshera on June 25, Jayeshbhai Jordaar on August 27 and Prithviraj on November 5. To the surprise of the audience, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has not been included in the list. SRK had previously stated that his next would release in 2021. Pathan is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone.

#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres! pic.twitter.com/IlORxW94Ln — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 17, 2021

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was earlier scheduled to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. The film’s trailer was also released last year.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, finished its filming during the pandemic. The film brings back Saif and Rani after films like Hum Tum, Tara Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Bunty Aur Babli brings back Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji together. Bunty Aur Babli brings back Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji together.

Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir and Sanjay previously shared the screen during the end credits song of Sanju. The film is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. Sanjay Dutt shot for portions of the film during his cancer treatment. Sanjay had previously worked with director Karan in Agneepath which got him a lot of acclaim.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar, stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Shalini, who is known for her performance in Arjun Reddy, marks her Hindi film debut with this film. Ranveer is playing a Gujarati businessman in the film, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani.

Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. The film marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar as she plays Sanyogita to Akshay’s Prithviraj. It is set to release in theatres on Diwali.

2020 marked 50 years for Yash Raj Films but due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, the studio did not have any theatrical releases.