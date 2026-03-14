Ranveer Allahbadia says media targeted him after India’s Got Latent row because ‘YouTubers are taking away brand revenues’: ‘They’re paying the price’

In the early months of 2025, the internet was flooded with outrage and heated discussions over the controversy that unfolded on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, when Ranveer Allahbadia made certain comments that did not sit well with viewers, sparking massive online backlash. Now, the podcaster, also known as Beer Biceps, has opened up about the toll the incident took on him and his family, revealing that his mother was even physically attacked as a result.

Speaking on his YouTube channel while chatting with Farah Khan, he revealed that his mother was physically attacked after the backlash. “My mother was very hurt. She was very sad. And she got physically attacked on one of the days by news reporters. And I’m not making this up, this has actually happened, and she has been traumatised by it,” he said.

‘They are throwing the mud at the entire ecosystem’

In the same conversation, he also spoke about the excessive news coverage and media scrutiny that followed the incident, saying that news channels were deliberately targeting YouTubers like him because they were losing revenue. “Har type ke content ka na karma hota hai, and that’s why you know they are losing out, shutting down, less money. It’s why they are targeting digital now after everything that happened with Samay and me last year.”

(Every type of content has its consequences, and that’s why they are losing out, shutting down, earning less).

Farah Khan seemed a bit shocked upon hearing this, to which Allahbadia replied, “Of course, ma’am, because we are taking brand revenues. It is what it is. And these guys are paying the price for it.” He added, “Bohot saare log apni news gain karte hai podcast world se. If not us, then somebody like Dhruv Rathee or Abhi and Niyu, they are competing with the whole ecosystem, toh uss poore ecosystem par kheechad peekhna.” (Many people gain news from the podcast world. If not us, then somebody like Dhruv Rathee or Abhi and Niyu, they are competing with the whole ecosystem, so they are throwing mud at the entire ecosystem.)

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Karan Johar reached out with an advice

In the same conversation, Allahbadia also recalled how, during the height of the controversy, several people from the film industry reached out to support him. One of them was Karan Johar: “He also helped me during that phase. He was one of the first to call and simply said, ‘Handle your mind and mental health, and everything will take care of itself.’ And it was true, that’s exactly what happened.”

What was India’s Got Latent Controversy?

To those unaware, the comments that sparked last year’s controversy originated during Ranveer’s interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent. He asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” A video of him asking this question quickly went viral on social media, with netizens criticising him for making inappropriate remarks. A few days later, he publicly apologised in a video statement:

“My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m sorry.”

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Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia is widely known for his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, where he hosts a variety of podcasts featuring prominent figures from Indian politics, Bollywood, business, and the spiritual world. Some of the politicians he has interviewed include Smriti Irani, S. Jaishankar, and Nitin Gadkari. Bollywood celebrities he has hosted include Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and more. In 2024, he was honoured by PM Narendra Modi with the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Awards.