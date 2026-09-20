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‘India should be applauding him’: Ranveer Allahbadia hails Diljit Dosanjh after Wembley show
Ranveer Allahbadia praised Diljit Dosanjh after the singer's sold-out Wembley Stadium concert, calling the achievement a moment India should celebrate.
Diljit Dosanjh has put India and Indian music on the global map, and how. On September 12, he performed at London’s Wembley Stadium before a crowd of nearly 90,000 as part of his Aura World Tour. Calling the milestone a moment of pride for the entire country, Ranveer Allahbadia said Diljit is “genuinely taking India to the world” and credited his humility, faith and hard work for his success on the global stage.
Ranveer Allahbadia says Diljit is ‘taking India to the world’
Sharing a video on Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about Diljit Dosanjh’s journey and the scale of his latest achievement. He pointed out that international artistes such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles and Michael Jackson have performed before huge audiences at Wembley, and now, Diljit has entered that conversation.
“The whole of India should be standing and applauding this man,” Ranveer said, reflecting on Diljit’s journey from a Punjabi singer-actor and Bollywood star to performing at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. Diljit made history by becoming the first Punjabi artiste to headline Wembley Stadium.
Take a look at Ranveer Allahbadia’s Instagram video:
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‘We celebrate Rs 100 crore films so much’
In his video, Ranveer also drew a comparison between the way India celebrates box-office milestones and the relatively limited attention given to large-scale live music achievements.
“We celebrate 100 crore films so much,” he said, adding that 90,000 tickets sold at Wembley represents a huge commercial and cultural achievement in itself. Ranveer went on to say that he believes history will remember Diljit Dosanjh as one of the greatest Indian artistes of the post-Independence era. “This is proof of what humility, faith and sheer hard work can build in one lifetime,” he said, ending his message with a thank-you to Diljit for “taking India to the world.”
At Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh performed on popular tracks including “GOAT”, “Lover”, “Hass Hass” and “Born to Shine”. He also performed “Sanson Ki Mala Pe”, paying tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the video of which, has gone viral. Diljit, meanwhile, has described the Wembley show as a dream come true. Following the concert, Diljit thanked his fans and said the day had marked a new chapter in history.
For the 42-year-old, Wembley marks another major step in his international career. The singer previously became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at Coachella in 2023. In 2024, he made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and became the first South Asian artiste to appear on the cover of Billboard magazine.
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