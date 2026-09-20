‘India should be applauding him’: Ranveer Allahbadia hails Diljit Dosanjh after Wembley show

Diljit Dosanjh has put India and Indian music on the global map, and how. On September 12, he performed at London’s Wembley Stadium before a crowd of nearly 90,000 as part of his Aura World Tour. Calling the milestone a moment of pride for the entire country, Ranveer Allahbadia said Diljit is “genuinely taking India to the world” and credited his humility, faith and hard work for his success on the global stage.

Ranveer Allahbadia says Diljit is ‘taking India to the world’

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about Diljit Dosanjh’s journey and the scale of his latest achievement. He pointed out that international artistes such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles and Michael Jackson have performed before huge audiences at Wembley, and now, Diljit has entered that conversation.