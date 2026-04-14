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Who is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia confirms ‘girlfriend ke sath hoon’ while fielding a fan at IPL match
After months of speculation, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has confirmed that he's dating actor Juhi Bhatt. They were seen attending an IPL match together at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
After months of speculation, Ranveer Allahbadia has finally confirmed he’s dating Juhi Bhatt. The YouTuber was spotted holding hands with Juhi and walking into the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday evening. If that wasn’t obvious enough, Ranveer spelled it out to a zealous fan who requested a selfie.
Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship
“Girlfriend ke saath hoon,” said Ranveer, known for his screen name Beer Biceps, while dodging a fan who tried to click a selfie with him as he walked towards the stadium. Juhi walked right besides him and smiled widely as Ranveer confirmed their relationship. They also wore colour coordinated outfits for the match, which they were seen enjoying together from the stands later.
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Though Ranveer kept the identity of his girlfriend a secret, he did confirm he’s in a new relationship this past Diwali. Back then, he shared a picture of the two together, but with the Ghibli-style Artificial Intelligence-generated filter in order to conceal her identity. But both of them were seen posting pictures of the same floral rangoli on their Instagram handles on the occasion of Diwali 2025.
Before Juhi, Ranveer was dating actor Nikki Sharma, best known for the daily soaps Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. However, they broke up early last year and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ranveer would often talk about his girlfriend on his popular podcast The Ranveer Show, claiming that his girlfriend is also a “deep person” like him.
Also Read — ‘Kaun Samay? Mera Samay achha chal raha hai’: Ranveer Allahbadia takes a dig at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent revelations, says he’s full of positivity
Who is Juhi Bhatt?
Juhi Bhatt is also an actor, best known for the 2023 movie Tumse Na Ho Paega and the horror show Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery on Amazon MXPlayer last year. She also had a special appearance in the title track “Ve Fukrey” from Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s 2023 comedy threequel Fukrey 3. A former film marketing professional, she’s also a trained Kathak and contemporary dancer. Also a content creator, she boasts of 468K followers on Instagram.
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