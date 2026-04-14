Who is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia confirms ‘girlfriend ke sath hoon’ while fielding a fan at IPL match

After months of speculation, Ranveer Allahbadia has finally confirmed he’s dating Juhi Bhatt. The YouTuber was spotted holding hands with Juhi and walking into the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday evening. If that wasn’t obvious enough, Ranveer spelled it out to a zealous fan who requested a selfie.

Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship

“Girlfriend ke saath hoon,” said Ranveer, known for his screen name Beer Biceps, while dodging a fan who tried to click a selfie with him as he walked towards the stadium. Juhi walked right besides him and smiled widely as Ranveer confirmed their relationship. They also wore colour coordinated outfits for the match, which they were seen enjoying together from the stands later.