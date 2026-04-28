Ranveer Allahbadia ‘hard launches’ girlfriend Juhi Bhatt on Maasai Mara vacation. Watch

A couple of weeks ago, Ranveer Allahbadia was caught on camera confirming to a fan that he’s dating actor Juhi Bhatt. “Girlfriend ke sath hoon” (I’m with my girlfriend right now),” said the YouTuber when a fan requested him for a selfie outside Wankhede Stadium, where he was heading to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match with Juhi.

If that was the soft launch, Ranveer has now finally hit the button on the hard launch. On Monday, BeerBiceps took to his Instagram handle and shared three pictures with Juhi from their vacation in Maasai Mara National Reserve in Africa. The first picture was a selfie in which Ranveer and Juhi posed intimately and smiled for the camera during their safari.

The second picture showed Ranveer lifting Juhi up in the air against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. The third picture, clicked by Ranveer, had Juhi glowing and grinning in a candid picture during the safari ride. “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between (moon emoji). Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world’s negatives? I have (red heart and evil eye emojis),” wrote Ranveer in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Ranveer also added the hashtag #HardLaunchfromtheMara to the caption. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to the comment section of his post and wrote, “Congratulations (heart eyes emoji).” While Juhi hasn’t reacted to or reposted Ranveer’s post yet, she shared an Instagram reel from Kenya a couple of days earlier, which featured Ranveer too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

In that reel, Juhi and Ranveer were captured from the back, as they held each other’s hands and walked in the grasslands, admiring the exotic Africa beauty. In another shot, also captured from the back, they were seen holding each other’s hands and running in excitement. It’s only with Ranveer’s latest post that the two decided to face the camera and “hard launch” their relationship.

Even months before they were spotted enjoying the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai earlier this month, Ranveer soft-launched their relationship this past Diwali. He shared a picture posing with Juhi, however with a Ghibli-style Artificial Intelligence-generated filter on Instagram, in order to conceal her identity.

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Juhi is best known for her roles in the 2023 movie Tumse Na Ho Paega and the 2024 psychological thriller show Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, headlined by Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin on Amazon MXPlayer, along with a special appearance in the title track “Ve Fukrey” alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in Mrighadeep Singh Lamba’s buddy comedy threequel Fukrey 3.

Before Juhi, Ranveer dated another actor, Nikki Sharma. She featured in daily soaps like Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. However, they split up last year.