Ranu Mondal: Will always be Lata Mangeshkar’s junior

Viral internet sensation Ranu Mondal has said that she will always be legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s junior. Ranu rose to fame when a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal went viral on social media.

Ranu spoke to Navbharat Times, “Lataji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far as age is concerned, I am younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji’s voice since childhood).”

Lata Mangeshkar had opened up to IANS about Ranu. She said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissi ka bhala hota hai toh main apne aap ko khush kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).”

However, Mangeshkar added, “I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”