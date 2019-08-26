Ranu Mandol’s rendition of Teri Meri Kahani is beautiful: Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya has thanked his fans for sending wishes to internet sensation Ranu Mandol, with whom he recorded a song for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. Ranu, who was spotted singing outside a railway station in Kolkata, was promised a song by Himesh on Sony TV’s kids singing reality show Superstar Singer.

Advertising

In a teaser which Himesh shared on his Instagram account, we see the actor-singer-composer directing Ranu as she records the song in her melodious voice. We also get to see glimpses of the video of the song titled “Teri meri kahani” from the film, and needless to say, Ranu’s voice fits brilliantly well with the visuals.

In the clip shared by Himesh, he says, “I found Ranu ji’s voice very divine on Superstar Singer. We’ve done the recording today. Her rendition of Teri Meri Kahani is beautiful. Hearing Ranu ji’s voice, people will be left spellbound.” He captioned the video, “The divine intervention – Thanks for the unadulterated love that you have given to Ranu ji, Teri Meri Kahani and Happy Hardy And Heer & Super Star Singer.”

Ranu Mandol was recorded singing “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai” at the Kolkata railway station recently. In no time, her video went viral with many comparing her voice to Lata Mangeshkar. Wanting to encourage and support her talent, an NGO gave her a makeover and TV show Superstar Singer also welcomed her in one of its episodes which was aired last weekend.

Advertising

Impressed by Ranu’s voice, Superstar Singer judge Himesh Reshammiya offered her a song in his upcoming film. The musician was hailed for keeping his promise when a video of Ranu recording for Himesh was also shared by the actor-singer. He wrote along with the video, “Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support.”

Happy Hardy and Heer stars Himesh, along with Sonia Mann. The romantic comedy is set to release next month.